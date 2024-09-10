The first of 3 coupon auctions for the week will start today at 1 PM when the US treasury auctions off $58 billion of 3-year notes. The treasury will auction off 10-year notes tomorrow and 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The note auction success (or failure) will be judged by the results vs the 6 month averages of the major components.

Last month the 3 year auction went near the averages.