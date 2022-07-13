The US treasury will auction off $19 billion and 30 year bonds at the top of the hour. Last month the high yield came in at 3.185%. The current 30 year  yield  is at 3.14% that is down -2.2 basis points on the day.

A look at the 6 month moving averages of the key components shows:

  • Bid to cover, 2.33x
  • Directs (a proxy for domestic demand), 17.6%
  • Indirects (a proxy for international demand), 66.6%
  • Dealers, 15.8%

At the last auction the tail was -1.5 basis point. The six-month average of tails is -0.4%.

This week the treasury auctioned off 3 year notes on Monday and 10-year notes yesterday. The 3 year note was met with strong demand. The 10 year note was not. So this is the deciding auction for the week.

Last week the 30 year yield reached a high of 3.277%. The low yield last week reached near 3.02%. With the yield between those 2 levels, investors have a choice to make.