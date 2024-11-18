It is being reported on Bloomberg, that the Trump team is supporting former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh (2006 to 2011) as the next Treasury Secretary.

President-elect Donald Trump is evaluating several candidates for the position of Treasury Secretary. He was expected to meet with these candidates at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to further assess their suitability for the Treasury Secretary position.

A aummary of the candidates: him

Kevin Warsh

Kevin Warsh, born on April 13, 1970, in Albany, New York, is an American financier and former government official. He served as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, acting as the central bank's primary liaison to Wall Street during the 2007–2008 financial crisis. Warsh holds an A.B. in public policy from Stanford University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is married to Jane Lauder, granddaughter of Estée Lauder, and has two children. Currently, Warsh is the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Marc Rowan

Marc Rowan, born on August 19, 1962, is an American investor and co-founder of Apollo Global Management, a leading alternative investment firm established in 1990. He became CEO of Apollo in 2021. Rowan earned both his B.S. and M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Forbes estimated his wealth at $6.5 billion.

Howard Lutnick

Howard Lutnick is the Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a global financial services firm. He joined the company in 1983 and became CEO in 1991. Lutnick is known for rebuilding Cantor Fitzgerald after the tragic loss of 658 employees during the September 11, 2001, attacks. He holds a degree from Haverford College. Lutnick has been actively involved in Trump's transition team, though recent reports suggest some tension between him and the President-elect. Trump did not take well to his self promotion. Lutnick is a crypto supporter and also gained the endorsement of Elon Musk over the weekend.

Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent is the founder of Key Square Capital Management, an investment firm he established after serving as Chief Investment Officer for George Soros's Soros Fund Management. Bessent has extensive experience in global macro investing and has been considered for roles within Trump's economic team, including the National Economic Council. Musk called Bessent a status quo candidate. The