Prior was 67.4

Current conditions 74.6 vs 71.0 expected

Expectations 67.8 vs 62.0 expected

1-year inflation 4.9% vs 4.9% prior

5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

This number is more of a political barometer than an economic one. The Fed does closely watch the inflation expectations numbers, which have been rising in the short-term but steadied this month.

U Mich 1 year inflation