Prelim was 59.7

Prior was 62.8

Expectations 54.3 vs 54.4 prelim

Current conditions 67.2 vs 67.8 prelim

1-year inflation 5.4% vs 5.4% prelim

5 year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prelim

This report was at one time a top-tier slice of economic data but everything is politicized now and so are the responses in this survey. The correlation with actual spending is now nearly nil.