UMich sentiment

Prior was 68.9

Current conditions 64.9 vs 62.7 prelim

Expectations 74.1 vs 72.9 prelim

1-year inflation 2.7% vs 2.9% prelim

5-year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prelim

Expect a big swing shortly in the sentiment of about half of Americans.

In the aftermath of this report, US equities are at the best levels of the day with the S&P 500 up 49 points, or 0.8%.