US sanctions more than 180 tankers in Russia's shadow fleet

Sanctions Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas

Senior Biden official says he expects sanctions to cost Russia upwards of billions of dollars per month

Expects Russia to make every effort to circumvent sanctions but costs of doing so will pile up

Sanctions also target dozens of traders, oil-field services and Russian energy officials

This was leaked earlier and brent crude is up $2.73 to $79.65.