Tariff rate on certain steel, aluminum products under Section 301 to increase from 0-7.5% to 25% in 2024

Tariff rate on semiconductors to increase from 25% to 50% by 2025

Tariff rate on electric vehicles to increase from 25% to 100% in 2024

Tariff rate on lithium-ion EV batteries to increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024

Tariff rate on lithium-ion non-EV batteries to increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2026

Tariff rate on solar cells to increase from 25% to 50% in 2024

It sure took Biden long enough to get to this, following up from Trump beforehand. And this only serves to escalate tensions further between the US and China surely. The announcement above was already flagged earlier in the week here.