Fixed income is slightly stronger today as US 10s continue to flirt with 4.35%.

The latest is from the Treasury, which announced auction sizes for the sales next week:

$39B for the 10-year reopening

$22 billion for 30-year reopening

$58 billion for the 3-year new issue

US 10s were last down 1.4 bps to 4.34% after falling as low as 4.31%.