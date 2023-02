Prices rose 2.5% m/m seasonally adjusted

Prices rose 1.5% m/m non-seasonally adjusted

Prices down 12.8% y/y

Volumes up 5% year over year

44 days supply vs 56 at the end of December

This isn't the kind of thing the Fed wants to see. It's a small kink but shows that falling interest rates could quickly spur new spending. Keep an eye on next months' number to judge whether it's a blip or a resurgence.