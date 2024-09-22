The latest from the US presidential campaign is that US Vice President Harris is set to release new economic proposals this week:

expected midweek

new set of economic policies would aim to help Americans build wealth and set economic incentives for businesses to aid that goal

Info via Reuters citing "three sources with knowledge of the matter". More info on what is expected is here at the link.

Also, Harris is urging Trump to another debate, they've only had one. The latest appears to be Trump is still backing away from another. Trump says 'Its too late'.

The election is another seven weeks or so.

Feel free to comment on the election, wave your flag, cheer your team etc.