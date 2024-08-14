I very much doubt the speech will move the financial market needle much at all.
In summary of the info received so far on what's to be said:
- focusing her economic agenda on reducing the cost of groceries, housing, and healthcare, expanding the child tax credit, and differentiating herself from Republican Donald Trump on tariffs and taxes
- her plan, which aligns closely with President Biden's policies, aims to appeal to middle-class voters, particularly in battleground states
- plans to address the high cost of living and "price gouging"
- will emphasize housing affordability and draw contrasts with Trump on tax policy, rejecting his proposal for new tariffs and maintaining Biden's promise not to raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000 a year