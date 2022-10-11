The WSJ is out with a report highlighting Saudi Arabia's defiance to the US.

US officials warned Saudi leaders that a cut would be viewed as a clear choice by Riyadh to side with Russia, the report says. Saudi officials dismissed the request, beliving it was related to US mid-terms.

The report also notes this interesting tidbit:

In August, the Saudis had planned to push OPEC+ to raise oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in an effort to please Mr. Biden, but Prince Mohammed ordered the increase lowered to a token 100,000 barrels a day after the Biden visit, the people inside the Saudi government said.

To me that suggests the meeting went even more poorly than thought.

WTI crude oil is down $1.62 to $89.52 today after hitting $93 last week.

WTI daily