Talks are in the 'final stretch'

Progress has been made in narrowing the list of differences

Negotiators have returned to capitals for consultations to figure out whether leaders are prepared to make the tough political decisions needed

Iran is shortening nuclear breakout time in ways that are 'extremely dangerous'

Talks with Iran have been business-like and the US can see a path to a deal

We don't think sequencing is going to be an insurmountable obstacle

It sounds more and more like a deal is coming together. The US needs lower oil prices more than it needs to keep Iran at bay. WTI was up another $1.48 to $88.30 today.

The question is: How much is priced into crude? I think the market is coming around to the idea of a deal but lately it hasn't impacted crude. OPEC also says it has contingencies in place to deal with more Iranian crude, though I'm not sure that's in plat at $90 brent.

Finally, it's an open question how much oil Iran has been able to export outside of sanctions. There are many invisible barrels out there.