Hurricane Helene rapidly intensified into a potentially catastrophic 130 mph Category 4 storm. If it makes landfall at that intensity it'd be the first Cat 4+ hurricane since the mid 1800s.

nearly 5 feet of storm surge being observed along the western Florida Peninsula

tides rising over the next several hours could surge these levels further

ForexLive has plenty of friends in the area. We wish you all the best - please stay safe and get out ahead of time if you need to.