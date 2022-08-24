Prior was -7056K

Gasoline -27K vs -1464K expected

Distillates -661K vs +766K expected

Refinery utilization +0.3% vs +0.0% expected

Implied gasoline demand 8.43m vs 9.35m last week

SPR draw of 8.1m vs 3.4m prior

Exports hit a record 11.076 mbpd

API data released late yesterday:

Crude -5632K

Gasoline +268K

Cushing +679K

Distillates +1051K

WTI crude oil was trading at $94.10 just before the data was released.

oil 15 min chart

If you add the SPR draw to the headline, it's more than 11 million barrels. But what might get the market's attention is another soft implied gasoline demand reading.