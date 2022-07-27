  • Prior crude -446K
  • Gasoline -3304 vs -857K expected
  • Distillates -748 vs +500K expected
  • Cushing +751K
  • Refinery utilization -1.5%
  • US implied oil demand (product supplied) fell by 1.049 mbpd
  • Implied motor gasoline demand 9.25mbpd vs 8.52mbpd last week

The SPR drew by another 5604K barrels, which continues to run shy of the 1 mbpd target.

The API numbers from late yesterday

  • Crude -4037K
  • Gasoline +1060K
  • Distillates -550K

 Crude oil  softened ahead of the release:

oil

Crude has traded around $95.40 in the aftermath. That's a surprising draw but the implied demand numbers continue to run soft, which is very strange given that we're in the summer driving season. There was a bounce in gasoline demand this week but not quite as strong as the bulls would hope given how poor the past two weeks were and how gasoline prices have fallen.