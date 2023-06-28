Prior was -3.831 million

Crude oil -9.603 million versus -1.757 million estimate

Gasoline 0.603 million versus -0.126 million estimate

Distillates 0.124 million versus +0.782 million estimate

Refinery utilization -0.9% versus 0.2% expected

SPR draw 1.467 million

private oil inventories released late yesterday showed:

Crude -2.408 million

Gasoline -2.85 million

Distillates +777, 000

A bigger than expected drawdown in inventories. The WTI crude oil is trading at $68.24 that's up $0.54 on the day. The low price today reached $67.05.