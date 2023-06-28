- Prior was -3.831 million
- Crude oil -9.603 million versus -1.757 million estimate
- Gasoline 0.603 million versus -0.126 million estimate
- Distillates 0.124 million versus +0.782 million estimate
- Refinery utilization -0.9% versus 0.2% expected
- SPR draw 1.467 million
private oil inventories released late yesterday showed:
- Crude -2.408 million
- Gasoline -2.85 million
- Distillates +777, 000
A bigger than expected drawdown in inventories. The WTI crude oil is trading at $68.24 that's up $0.54 on the day. The low price today reached $67.05.