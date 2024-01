Prior was 5503K

Gasoline +8029K vs 2489K exp

Distillates +6528K vs +2382K exp

Refinery utilization -0.6% vs -0.8% exp

Production 13.2 mbpd to 13.2 mbpd

Impld mogas demand: 8.33mbpd vs 7.95mbpd prior

This isn't a great number. It hit with oil up 98-cents to $73.20.

API data released late yesterday: