Prior was -3576K

Gasoline +10128K vs +1775K exp

Distillate +4418K vs +1525K exp

Cushing -2144K

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -6432K

Cushing +2268K

Gasoline +7061K

Distillate +4380K

That's a huge build in gasoline inventories and even larger than the surprise in the API data yesterday.

WTI was at a session high of $78.39 just ahead of the report but fell to $78.08 immediately afterwards. Given reports of weak gasoline demand due to omicron, I'm skeptical of crude right now. There could also be oil futures selling on commodity index rebalancing this week and next week.