Prior was -7489K

Gasoline -4119K vs -1729K expected

Distillates -3632K vs -396K expected

Refinery utilization -0.7% vs +0.3% expected

Cushing -970K vs -1632K prior

API data released late yesterday showed:

Crude -4346K

Gasoline -3970K

Distillates -3693K

WTI is modestly higher on the data, which confirms the tightness in the API data. We're not into the seasonal drawdown period yet so these are some meaningful pulls but come after a long period of huge builds and confidence in the data overall is low.

In other oil news, Saudis have hiked crude prices by 30-cents to Asia.