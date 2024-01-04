Prior was -7114K

Gasoline +1090K vs -215K exp

Distillates +1009K vs +588K exp

Refinery utilization +0.2% vs -0.1% exp

Production-100K to 13.2 mbpd

Impld mogas demand: 7.95Mbpd

Late yesterday, the API reported:

Crude -7418K

Gasoline +6913K

Distillates +6686K

The turn of the year is a time of depressed driving demand so that makes it tricky to interpret the numbers. WTI crude was trading down 33 cents to $72.37 ahead of the data. It traded as high as $74.00 earlier.

In this data, those are huge builds in products as refineries ran hard and demand dropped over the holidays. The big question going forward is the US production number. If it hits 14 mbpd this year, then oil is in trouble.