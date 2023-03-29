WTI crude oil daily before the report

Prior was +1117K

Gasoline -2904K vs -1617K expected

Distillates +281K vs -1617K expected

Refinery utilization +1.7% vs +0.6% expected

Cushing -1632K

API data released late yesterday showed:

Crude -6076K

Gasoline -5891K

Distillates +548K

WTI crude oil was up 80-cents to $74.01 just ahead of the release.

It's increasingly clear that the drop in oil this month was the result of a speculative blowout on fear of a global recession. As the bank run ends, the bulls are picking up the pieces.