US oil chart
WTI crude oil daily before the report
  • Prior was +1117K
  • Gasoline -2904K vs -1617K expected
  • Distillates +281K vs -1617K expected
  • Refinery utilization +1.7% vs +0.6% expected
  • Cushing -1632K

API data released late yesterday showed:

  • Crude -6076K
  • Gasoline -5891K
  • Distillates +548K

WTI crude oil was up 80-cents to $74.01 just ahead of the release.

It's increasingly clear that the drop in oil this month was the result of a speculative blowout on fear of a global recession. As the bank run ends, the bulls are picking up the pieces.