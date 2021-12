Gasoline -1458K vs +487K exp

Distillates -1726K vs +175K exp

Cushing +1055K

Oil has erased the daily loss and is more than $1 from the lows. It gained about 40-cents on the release.

API data from late yesterday:

Oil -3090K

Gasoline -319K

Distillates 716K

Cushing +1594K