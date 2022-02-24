oil
  • Prior oil +1121K
  • Gasoline -582K vs -1450K exp
  • Distillates -585K vs -1763K exp
  • Cushing -2049K -1900K prior
  • Refinery utilization +2.1%

API data released late yesterday:

  • Oil +5983K
  • Gasoline +427K
  • Distillates -985K
  • Cushing -2066K

WTI  crude oil  was trading at $97.35 just before the report and fractionally higher afterwards, but largely unmoved.