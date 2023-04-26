oil pumpjack with chart

The consensus numbers for the EIA data:

  • Crude -1486K
  • Gasoline -2408K vs -933K exp
  • Distillates -576K vs -839K exp
  • Refinery utilization +0.3% vs +0.3% exp

API data released late yesterday:

  • Oil -6083K
  • Gasoline -1919K
  • Distillates +1693K

These are bullish numbers but not terribly surprising given the API data released late yesterday. The market doesn't appear to be trading off of inventories or the OPEC cut that will go into effect in May. Instead, it's saying that a recession will hit demand.

WTI crude was at the lows of the month just ahead of the data , down $1.35 to $75.72 today.