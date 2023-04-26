The consensus numbers for the EIA data:
Crude -1486K Gasoline -2408K vs -933K exp Distillates -576K vs -839K exp Refinery utilization +0.3% vs +0.3% exp
API data released late yesterday:
Oil -6083K Gasoline -1919K Distillates +1693K
These are bullish numbers but not terribly surprising given the API data released late yesterday. The market doesn't appear to be trading off of inventories or the OPEC cut that will go into effect in May. Instead, it's saying that a recession will hit demand.
crude was at the lows of the month just ahead of the data , down $1.35 to $75.72 today. WTI
WTI
WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI
is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil
pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a
high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of
gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for
pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o
