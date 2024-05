Prior was -6368K

Gasoline +344K vs -1060K expected

Distllates -732K vs -225K expected

Refinery utilization -1.0% vs +0.5% expected

Implied mogas demand vs 8.42 mbpd prior

US production 13.1 mbpd vs 13.1 mbpd prior

Private oil data from late yesterday:

Crude +4906K

Gasoline -1480K

Distillates -2187K

Cushing +1479K

Oil prices ticked lower on these numbers though not as much as I would have guessed.