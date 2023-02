Prior was 183K

4-week moving average 189.2K vs 191.75K prior

Continuing claims 1688K vs 1658K expected

Prior continuing claims 1655K

This is a small uptick but in order to get the labor market back into balance, the Fed will want to see something much closer to 300K. I don't rule out that there's some kind of unidentified secular trend in claims that's skewing them particularly low but it could simply be that $15/hour jobs aren't hard to find in most of the country.