- Prior was 190K (unrevised)
- Four-week moving average 197K vs 193K prior
- Continuing claims 1718K vs 1659K expected
- Prior continuing claims 1655K
- Unadjusted claims 237K
This is the highest since the week of December 24 and if you take out the holiday period, it's the highest since December 3.
There has been an uptick in risk assets and downtick in the US dollar on the data. It's a reminder of just how sensitive the market is to ecodata at the moment. Of course, that will be constrained ahead of tomorrow's non-farm payrolls report.
Here's an interesting chart: Not-seasonally-adjusted US workers getting benefits rose above year-ago levels.