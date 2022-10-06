initial jobless claims
  • Prior was 193K (revised to 190K)
  • Four-week average 206.5 vs 207K prior
  • Continuing claims 1361K vs 1345K expected

This is the highest since the final week of August and ends a two-month run of falling numbers. Bad news is good news for markets and stock futures bounced on this. The US dollar also edged lower.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 24 were in Ohio (+1,586), North Carolina (+289), Tennessee (+286), Arkansas (+38), and Arizona (+35).

The largest decreases were in Michigan (-5,715), New York (-1,404), New Jersey (-1,400), Missouri (-966), and Georgia (-799).