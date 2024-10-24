- Prior was 241K (revised to 242K)
- Continuing claims 1897K vs 1875K expected
- Prior continuing claims 1867K (revised to 1869K)
This is better than economists were expecting, though continuing claims are now at the highest since November 2021.
- Michigan saw the largest drop (-7,917) due to fewer manufacturing layoffs
- Georgia posted the biggest increase (+3,293), citing layoffs across manufacturing, healthcare, and food services
- Florida (-3,257) reported fewer layoffs across multiple sectors including agriculture, construction, and retail, very likely due to the rebound from the hurricane
- New York saw a notable increase (+2,340) driven by transportation, warehousing, and public admin layoffs