Prior 227K; revised to 228K

4-week moving average 231K

Prior 230K

Continuing claims 1.850M vs 1.850M expected

Prior 1.838M; revised to 1.845M

The headline figure continues to keep somewhat steady but at least down from the high of 250K last month. Continuing claims rose slightly in the latest report but the 4-week moving average there continues to point lower (1.852M vs 1.854M in the week before), so that's a positive takeaway at least.

Looking at the details, the largest increases in initial claims for the week ending August 31 were in Massachusetts (+2,230), Wisconsin (+820), Ohio (+806), Pennsylvania (+724), and Washington (+399). Meanwhile, the largest decreases were in Texas (-1,396), New York (-1,185), North Dakota (-919), California (-833), and Indiana (-796).