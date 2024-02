Prior was +12018K

Gasoline -294K vs -2113K exp

Distillates -4009K vs -1739K exp

Refinery utilization 0.0% vs +0.9% exp

Production mbpd 13.3 mbpd vs 13.3 mbpd

Impld mogas demand: 8.2 mbpd vs 8.17 mbpd prior

Private oil inventories from late yesterday:

Crude +7168K

Gasoline +415K

Distillates -2908K

Cushing +668K

Given the jumps in yesterday's data, these numbers should bring some bids for oil, which was up about 20 cents ahead of the data.