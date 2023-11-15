US EIA weekly oil data released today will include the new 'transfers to crude supply' series, which should help to cool some of the large swings and unusual numbers in this pair over the past two years.

Expectations for today's report

Headline crude +1793k

Distillates -1242k

Gasoline +622K

There is some confusion about what will be released today and when. The report at the bottom of the hour shows the Nov 10 release on my calendar but it might be revisions to week prior with the Nov 10 data to be released at 1 pm ET.

API data released late yesterday:

Crude +1335K

Gasoline +195K

Distillates -1022K

WTI crude oil is down $1.08 to $77.17 today.