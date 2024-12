Prior month 0.2%

Wholesale inventories 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate

Total inventories were up 0.9 percent from the revised October 2023 level YoY.

Wholesale sales -0.1% versus 0.5% last month (revised from 0.3%).

Wholesale sales were up 0.9% from October 2023 YoY.

The October inventories/sales 1.34. The October 2023 ratio was the same at 1.34.

Looking at the inventory to sales ratio above says "steady as she goes" which is a good place to be.