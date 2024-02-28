US Wholesale inventories
  • Prior month +0.4%
  • Wholesale inventories -0.1% versus +0.4% last month

Advance Wholesale Inventories:

  • January's end-of-month level was estimated at $896.8 billion, showing a decrease of -0.1% from December 2023.
  • This represents a 2.3% decline from January 2023.
  • The November to December 2023 change remained unchanged at an increase of 0.4%.

Advance Retail Inventories:

  • January's end-of-month level was estimated at $804.8 billion, indicating a 0.5% increase from December 2023.
  • This marks a 5.1% increase from January 2023.
  • The November to December 2023 change was also unchanged, remaining at an increase of 0.6%.