- Prior month +0.4%
- Wholesale inventories -0.1% versus +0.4% last month
Advance Wholesale Inventories:
- January's end-of-month level was estimated at $896.8 billion, showing a decrease of -0.1% from December 2023.
- This represents a 2.3% decline from January 2023.
- The November to December 2023 change remained unchanged at an increase of 0.4%.
Advance Retail Inventories:
- January's end-of-month level was estimated at $804.8 billion, indicating a 0.5% increase from December 2023.
- This marks a 5.1% increase from January 2023.
- The November to December 2023 change was also unchanged, remaining at an increase of 0.6%.