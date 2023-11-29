- Prior month +0.2% revised to 0.1%
Advance Wholesale Inventories:
- October wholesale inventories were $899.4 billion, a decrease of 0.2% from September 2023. The expectations was a 0.1% rise
- This represents a 2.0% decrease from October 2022.
- The change from August 2023 to September 2023 was revised from an increase of 0.2% to 0.1%.
Advance Retail Inventories:
- October retail inventories were $796.6 billion, essentially unchanged from September 2023.
- This is a 5.4% increase from October 2022.
- The change from August 2023 to September 2023 was revised from an increase of 0.9% to 0.4%.
- Retail inventories ex autos -0.9% versus -0.4% prior revised from +0.3
A decline in inventories on it's own is a negative for GDP.