US wholesale inventories fall -0.2%

Prior month +0.2% revised to 0.1%

Advance Wholesale Inventories: October wholesale inventories were $899.4 billion, a decrease of 0.2% from September 2023. The expectations was a 0.1% rise This represents a 2.0% decrease from October 2022. The change from August 2023 to September 2023 was revised from an increase of 0.2% to 0.1%.

Advance Retail Inventories: October retail inventories were $796.6 billion, essentially unchanged from September 2023. This is a 5.4% increase from October 2022. The change from August 2023 to September 2023 was revised from an increase of 0.9% to 0.4%. Retail inventories ex autos -0.9% versus -0.4% prior revised from +0.3



A decline in inventories on it's own is a negative for GDP.