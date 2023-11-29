Wholesale inventories
US wholesale inventories fall -0.2%
  • Prior month +0.2% revised to 0.1%

  • Advance Wholesale Inventories:

    • October wholesale inventories were $899.4 billion, a decrease of 0.2% from September 2023. The expectations was a 0.1% rise
    • This represents a 2.0% decrease from October 2022.
    • The change from August 2023 to September 2023 was revised from an increase of 0.2% to 0.1%.

  • Advance Retail Inventories:

    • October retail inventories were $796.6 billion, essentially unchanged from September 2023.
    • This is a 5.4% increase from October 2022.
    • The change from August 2023 to September 2023 was revised from an increase of 0.9% to 0.4%.
    • Retail inventories ex autos -0.9% versus -0.4% prior revised from +0.3

A decline in inventories on it's own is a negative for GDP.