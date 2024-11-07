Inventory to sales
  • Prior month +0.2%
  • US wholesale inventories (revised) -0.2% versus -0.1% estimate (and preliminary)
  • Wholesale sales +0.3% versus positive 0.2% estimate

Sales

  • September 2024 sales for merchant wholesalers (excluding manufacturers’ sales branches and offices) reached $674.8 billion.
    • Increased by 0.3% from the revised August level.
    • Decreased by 0.4% compared to September 2023.
  • July to August 2024 percent change was revised:
    • From a preliminary estimate of -0.1% to +0.2%.

Inventories

  • Total inventories for merchant wholesalers (excluding manufacturers’ sales branches and offices) were $903.7 billion at the end of September.
    • Decreased by -0.2% from the revised August level.
    • Increased by 0.3% compared to September 2023.
  • August to September 2024 inventory change was revised:
    • From an advance estimate of -0.1% to -0.2%.

Inventories/Sales Ratio

  • The September 2024 inventories-to-sales ratio for merchant wholesalers was 1.34.
    • Slightly up from 1.33 in September 2023

What is interesting is the sales from the previous month was revised to +0.2% from -0.1%.