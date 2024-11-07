- Prior month +0.2%
- US wholesale inventories (revised) -0.2% versus -0.1% estimate (and preliminary)
- Wholesale sales +0.3% versus positive 0.2% estimate
Sales
- September 2024 sales for merchant wholesalers (excluding manufacturers’ sales branches and offices) reached $674.8 billion.
- Increased by 0.3% from the revised August level.
- Decreased by 0.4% compared to September 2023.
- July to August 2024 percent change was revised:
- From a preliminary estimate of -0.1% to +0.2%.
Inventories
- Total inventories for merchant wholesalers (excluding manufacturers’ sales branches and offices) were $903.7 billion at the end of September.
- Decreased by -0.2% from the revised August level.
- Increased by 0.3% compared to September 2023.
- August to September 2024 inventory change was revised:
- From an advance estimate of -0.1% to -0.2%.
Inventories/Sales Ratio
- The September 2024 inventories-to-sales ratio for merchant wholesalers was 1.34.
- Slightly up from 1.33 in September 2023
What is interesting is the sales from the previous month was revised to +0.2% from -0.1%.