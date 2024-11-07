Prior month +0.2%

US wholesale inventories (revised) -0.2% versus -0.1% estimate (and preliminary)

Wholesale sales +0.3% versus positive 0.2% estimate

Sales

September 2024 sales for merchant wholesalers (excluding manufacturers’ sales branches and offices) reached $674.8 billion. Increased by 0.3% from the revised August level. Decreased by 0.4% compared to September 2023.

July to August 2024 percent change was revised: From a preliminary estimate of -0.1% to +0.2%.



Inventories

Total inventories for merchant wholesalers (excluding manufacturers’ sales branches and offices) were $903.7 billion at the end of September. Decreased by -0.2% from the revised August level. Increased by 0.3% compared to September 2023.

August to September 2024 inventory change was revised: From an advance estimate of -0.1% to -0.2%.



Inventories/Sales Ratio

The September 2024 inventories-to-sales ratio for merchant wholesalers was 1.34. Slightly up from 1.33 in September 2023



What is interesting is the sales from the previous month was revised to +0.2% from -0.1%.