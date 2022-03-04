US crude oil futures SLI at $115.68 per barrel. That's the highest close since September 2008.
- The high price reached $115.94
- The low price today traded to $107.29.
The move higher this week extended above the 2011 high price of $114.79. For the week, the price is up over 25%.
In other commodities today,
- wheat futures are up limit again to 1209 cents (or $12.09)
- corn futures are up 4.2 cents that 752 cents (or $7.52)
- soybeans are down $0.11 at 1656 cents (or $16.56 (