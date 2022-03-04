US crude oil futures SLI at $115.68 per barrel. That's the highest close since September 2008.

  • The high price reached $115.94
  • The low price today traded to $107.29.

The move higher this week extended above the 2011 high price of $114.79. For the week, the price is up over 25%.

