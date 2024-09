US yields have taken a dip to the downside over the last minutes of trading with the two year now down -3.1 basis points, the tenure down -5.2 basis points and 30 year yield also down -5.2 basis points.

Looking at the 10-year yield, the dip has taken the yield down to 3.86%. That is just above its 100 hour moving average at 3.858%. Below that is the 200-hour moving average at 3.837%.