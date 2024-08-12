US yields are moving lower and trades at the lowest levels for the day.

2-year yield 4.021%, -3.2 basis points

5-year yield 3.751%, -4.5 basis points

10 year yield 3.905%, -3.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.192%, -3.2 basis points.

Flight to safety flows may are contributing to the declines today as chatter about Iran attacking Israel are louder. Also the New York Fed consumer survey of inflation showed the three-year expectations falling -0.6% to 2.3%, the lowest reading on record (going back to 2013). The 1 and 5-year expectations remained steady, however at 3% and 2.8% respectively

The declines in yields come ahead of key US inflation data and retail sales this week.

US PPI will be released on Tuesday at 8:30 AM:

PPI MoM estimate 0.2% versus 0.2% last month

Ex Food and Energry estimate 0.2% versus 0.4% last month

PPI YoY estimate 2.3% versus 2.6%

PPI Core estimate 2.7% versus 3.0%

US CPI is scheduled for release at 8:30 AM on Wednesday:

CPI MoM estimate at 0.2% versus -0.1% last month

Core CPI MoM estimate at 0.2% versus 0.1% last month

Headline CPI YoY estimate at 3.0% versus 3.0% last month

Core CPI YoY estimate at 3.2% versus 3.3% last month

US retail sales will be released on Thursday with expectations for

Retail sales MoM 0.3% versus 0.0% last month.

Ex Auto 0.1% versus 0.4% last month

Control group 0.1% versus 0.9% last month

The Fed is focused on the inflation and employment. The inflation data is still above the 2% target targeted by the Fed. The retail sales help to give a view of the economy including the potential for employment.