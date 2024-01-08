News flow on this is patchy and incomplete.
It appears the explosion was at a hotel in the city, the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Texas Hotel.
Fire Department and other EMS attending.
Injuries have been reported
Fort Worth police say they are currently working a Major Incident
- Please avoid the downtown area
At least 10 injured.
Mass casualty incident declared.
Reports so far say its a possible gas explosion.
There is a possible floor collapse internally in the building.
more to come
Pic via social media: