News flow on this is patchy and incomplete.

It appears the explosion was at a hotel in the city, the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Texas Hotel.

Fire Department and other EMS attending.

Injuries have been reported

Fort Worth police say they are currently working a Major Incident

Please avoid the downtown area

At least 10 injured.

Mass casualty incident declared.

Reports so far say its a possible gas explosion.

There is a possible floor collapse internally in the building.

more to come

Pic via social media: