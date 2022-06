China PMI's are here:

China June Manufacturing PMI 50.2 (expected 50.5) Non-manufacturing 54.7 (expected 52.5)

back into expansion after 3 months in contraction thanks to the harsh lock downs

The US dollar had gained a few points pretty much across the board but has given it back now.

AUD/USD for example :

On some Australia-specific news, Australia’s largest bank has raised fixed rates for customers by 1.4% ahead of next week’s RBA meeting