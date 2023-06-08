The US dollar is continuing to fall with the greenback reaching new lows versus nearly all the major currencies (the CHF is the exception).

EURUSD: The EURUSD is extending above the high from last week at 1.07779. Risk is now the swing area between 1.0747 and 1.0759. The next target comes against the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the April 26 high along with the 100 day moving average. Both are near 1.0810 (see video from earlier HERE).

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has now extended above the 61.8% retracement of the May trading range at 1.2537 and a swing area between 1.25367 and 1.25474. Staying above that level would keep the buyers firmly in control with the next targets coming in at 1.25637 and 1.25772.

USDJPY: The USDJPY is testing the low of a swing area between 138.73 and 138.897. Break below and traders will target the lows from last week down to 138.42 (see video from earlier here).

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD extended up to the high from yesterday and is finding sellers leaning against that level at 0.6717. Support is now the 200 day moving average of 0.66907.