Its been a notable session of new highs and lows. I've been tweeting them as they happened rather than posting them, but here they are for the record:

GBP/USD hits a 14 month low under 1.2193 (GBPeso?) ... and its since dropped lower

AUD/USD falls under 0.6140 and to its lowest since April 2020 (ps. Some chatter of a move down under 0.60 is around the place https://forexlive.com/news/some-chatter-about-on-the-potential-for-audusd-to-drop-under-060-20250110/… )

EUR/USD under 1.0210 to its lowest since November 2022

The dollar is king after the US jobs report on Friday: