EUR/USD is hitting its highest in around 12 months.

GBP, CAD, gold also ticking up a little. Even Bitcoin getting in the act, BTC/USD is hitting highs not seen since May last year.

The USD index is around 2 months lows. Indications for US inflation are that its slowing, and that an end to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike cycle is in sight. Thats the market perception and its weighing on the USD.