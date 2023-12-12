Apaprt from the items already posted there is no fresh news.
Volatility in the yen continues with a drop of around 70 points from earlier highs around 146.20.
AUD, NZD have a pop against the USD but not to the same extent as the uyen move.
Apaprt from the items already posted there is no fresh news.
Volatility in the yen continues with a drop of around 70 points from earlier highs around 146.20.
AUD, NZD have a pop against the USD but not to the same extent as the uyen move.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read