Liquidity and trader interest is thinner than normal here today:

New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are all open as usual.

NZD/USD is a mover, a combination of beats on jobs data and assurances of financial stability from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has bolstered the case for another RBNZ rate hike at its meeting on May 24:

Also higher against the USD are EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF.

CAD and AUD are laggards. CAD weighed upon by lower oil, while AUD got its run-up yesterday with the RBA rate hike.

NZD outperformer: