US equity index futures took a hit with the SNAP warning:
- SNAP shares getting slammed after firm warns on deteriorating economy
- US equity index futures Globex reopen lower - SNAPped back (down) to reality
The malaise has spread to FX (unless someone has some other narrative - in the comments please folks if so!). AUD, NZD, CAD are very heavy against the dollar. Other FX a little les so but still weaker.
An update to the NQ, no gap fill ... so far ...and given the recent slump maybe not for a good while to come: