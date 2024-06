As we near the Asia close, the JPY (white) is leading the majors while the CHF (green) and AUD (blue) isn't too far behind.

At the bottom of the barrel is the USD (yellow) and the NZD (purple).

We have a mixture of safe havens and high betas at the top and the bottom of the pack so no clear risk signals from FX so far this morning. It's all a bit mixed.